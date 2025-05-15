Senate Considering Stricter Penalties For Oil Thieves

The Nigerian Senate is actively deliberating on implementing stricter penalties for oil theft, as stated by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

Speaking on Thursday during the commencement of a two-day public hearing focused on crude oil theft in the Niger Delta, Akpabio, who was represented by Deputy Senate President Senator Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North), emphasized that the 10th National Assembly is committed to taking all necessary actions to protect the Nigerian economy.

He noted that the Senate is contemplating harsher penalties for oil theft, which may include terrorism charges for significant offenders, as well as mandatory digital metering and real-time monitoring of oil production and exports.

Additional proposed measures involve increasing transparency in crude oil lifting and revenue reporting, along with fostering enhanced collaboration among the military, police, anti-corruption agencies, and international partners to effectively track and intercept stolen crude.

“We are prepared to strengthen laws, enhance oversight, and ensure that agencies responsible for protecting our oil assets are held accountable,” Akpabio noted.

He emphasized that combating oil theft is not exclusively the duty of the government, while also urging oil companies to invest in advanced surveillance technologies and secure their pipelines.

Additionally, he called upon host communities to serve as primary protectors of these resources for the benefit of Nigeria and its millions of citizens.

“As I declare this public hearing open, I charge all stakeholders to engage with utmost seriousness. The recommendations from this session must lead to actionable, measurable, and time-bound solutions. Nigeria’s survival depends on it,” he stressed.

Akpabio warned destroyers of oil assets that their time is up, saying, “To the criminals stealing our crude oil, your time is up. To the agencies tasked with protecting our resources, the nation is watching.

“The Senate expects nothing less than a robust, no-holds-barred report that will guide decisive legislative and executive actions. It is time to take back what belongs to Nigeria.”

He expressed displeasure over reports indicating that Nigeria loses between 150,000 and 400,000 barrels of crude oil daily to theft, resulting in billions of dollars in lost revenue annually.

“This theft is not a victimless crime. It directly undermines our economic stability, devalues the Naira, starves critical sectors of funding, and perpetuates poverty in oil-producing communities. Worse still, it finances illegal arms, fuels violence, and emboldens criminal networks that threaten national security,” he added.