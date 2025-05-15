Real Madrid’s Raul Asencio, Others Charged For Sharing Sexual Content

Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio has been formally charged in court alongside three former youth players from the club.

Raul Asencio and other youngsters were charged for their alleged involvement in the distribution of a sexual video featuring a minor, as reported by Spanish media on Wednesday.

According to a court document reviewed by AFP, a judge at a Gran Canaria court is detailing the case against what has been described as “four footballers.”

They face charges related to the “recording or non-consensual dissemination of videos of a sexual nature that involve a minor and another young girl,” who were 16 and 18 years old, respectively, at the time the incidents occurred.

Although the judge did not specifically name Asencio, he is implicated in serious allegations that include “disclosure of secrets without consent, violation of privacy, distributing and sending videos to third parties without the consent of the individuals involved, capturing and using minors for pornographic purposes, and possession of child pornography.”

The legal troubles for these players began in September 2023 when three unnamed individuals were arrested at Real Madrid’s training facility following a complaint filed by the mother of the 16-year-old girl depicted in the controversial video.

At that time, reports indicated that the main suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed, had recorded a consensual sexual encounter with the young girl but subsequently shared the footage with other players without her consent, leading to serious legal ramifications.

Asencio, now 22 years old, has been making a name for himself as a first-team regular during his breakthrough season with Real Madrid. However, his involvement in this scandal has drawn considerable backlash from the football community.

At various matches across Spain, fans have expressed their anger towards him, with supporters from rival team Barcelona chanting “Asencio, to jail” during the recent Clasico match.

Additionally, during Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey semi-final victory against Real Sociedad in February, the referee had to pause the game amid chants from home fans shouting “Asencio die,” highlighting the intensity of the public’s reaction to the unfolding scandal.