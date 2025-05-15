Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe Breaks Di Stéfano’s 71-year-old Record

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe made history on Wednesday, May 14, by breaking a long-standing record previously held by the legendary Alfredo Di Stéfano.

With this remarkable achievement, Kylian Mbappe set a new benchmark for the most La Liga goals scored in a debut season for Real Madrid.

In what was his 32nd league appearance for Los Blancos, the former PSG star impressively netted his 28th goal during a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Mallorca.

This accomplishment places him ahead of Di Stéfano, who had held the record for 71 years by scoring 27 goals in the 1953-1954 season.

The match itself proved to be challenging for Real Madrid, who found themselves in a precarious position after falling behind in the first half.

Martin Valjent gave Mallorca an early lead in the 11th minute, putting pressure on Ancelotti’s side. However, Mbappe equalized in the 68th minute.

In a dramatic finish, Jacobo Ramon clinched the win for Real Madrid with a goal in the dying moments (90+5′), allowing them to remain competitive in the title race for at least another 24 hours.

As the season approaches its end, Mbappé has the potential to further increase his goal tally, with two matches remaining.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s recent defeat to Barcelona was a significant setback, leaving them four points adrift of their rivals.

Barcelona will have the chance to secure the La Liga title in their local derby against Espanyol on Thursday. Should they win, they would clinch the league title; conversely, a draw or loss could allow the title race to extend into the final weeks.