Real Madrid Trigger Dean Huijsen’s £50 Million Release Clause

Real Madrid are set to secure the services of Bournemouth centre-back, Dean Huijsen after agreeing to trigger the defender’s £50 million release clause.

This significant move marks a decisive step in Real Madrid’s strategy to bolster their defensive lineup ahead of next season.

Dean Huijsen, 20, an emerging talent who has already made a name for himself in the Premier League, is reportedly close to finalizing personal terms with the La Liga club.

Huijsen has turned down several lucrative offers from English clubs, including Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Newcastle, demonstrating his commitment to a move that brings him back to Spain, where he spent much of his formative years.

Huijsen’s release clause, which was set in his Bournemouth contract signed less than a year ago, will be facilitated through a payment plan divided into three instalments.

Additionally, both of Huijsen’s former clubs stand to benefit from this transfer — Juventus will receive 10% of the fee, while Malaga is entitled to 5% due to their developmental role in his career.

Sources from BBC Sport indicate that negotiations are advancing smoothly, with a full agreement anticipated shortly.

Real Madrid are keen to finalize this signing ahead of the inaugural Club World Cup, scheduled to take place next month in the United States, which emphasizes the urgency of enhancing their squad.

Having fielded as many as seven offers, Huijsen has made a strategic choice to join Real Madrid, a decision supported by Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso, who is set to take the reins from Carlo Ancelotti at Madrid.

Alonso has prioritized the acquisition of a young centre-back, reinforcing the club’s focus on nurturing future talent.

Last summer, Huijsen joined Bournemouth from Juventus for a fee of £12.6 million and has quickly established himself as a key player, making 34 appearances across all competitions this season and contributing three goals from the backline.

His impressive performances have not gone unnoticed, as he was the subject of an intense bidding war between the Netherlands, where he was born, and Spain, the country where he developed as a player.

Ultimately, Huijsen opted to represent Spain and made his debut for the national team during their triumphant campaign at the 2024 European Championship, facing off against his homeland, the Netherlands, in March 2025.