Political Ambition Is Not By Speaking Grammar – PDP Mocks Basiru Over Plan To Unseat Adeleke

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has stated that it is impossible for the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, to unseat Governor Ademola Adeleke in the forthcoming election.

The Director of Media and Publicity for Osun PDP, Oladele Bamiji, said the former senator should first focus on securing his party’s ticket before dreaming of challenging the incumbent governor.

Speaking via a statement, Bamiji asserted that political ambition does not simply depend on words but by the acceptability of the electorates.

He was responding to Basiru’s campaign team, which urged Adeleke to prepare for a defeat in the hands of Basiru next year.

However, Bamiji recalled how Basiru lost the 2023 Osun Central Senatorial District election to a PDP candidate, stating that putting him forward as APC’s governorship standard bearer would only ease Adeleke’s re-election.

He said, “I hope Senator Ajibola Basiru and his subjects understand that political ambition is not just by mouth or by speaking grammar around, it is the level and extent of acceptability of such would-be candidate or aspirant to the people.

“Basiru has had his time in public administration. He has been a senator and if he did well, he won’t be overwhelmingly rejected as he was in his second attempt. If he could be rejected in his own senatorial district then, I don’t know how he wants to navigate through other regions/constituencies in Osun State.”

Describing Basiru as “an unelectable personality as far as governorship race is concerned,” Bamiji insisted that the APC national scribe “doesn’t have that personality to even come close to giving the incumbent governor any sort of reasonable fight.”

“Maybe by the time God will want to make it so easy for PDP to win the 2026 governorship election again, Basiru will be put forward as APC candidate and then he will be able to smell how bad his image is as far as Osun electorates are concerned,” he said.