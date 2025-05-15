People Defecting To APC Have ‘Sins’ And Are Looking For Forgiveness – Senator Abba Moro

Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, has said that soon people would understand the reason for mass defections from other political parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that there has been a gale of defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Recall that former presidential running mate of the PDP, Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and all PDP members in the House of Representatives from Delta State, defected to the APC.

Similarly, three PDP senators from Kebbi State defected to the APC.

In an interview with AIT’s ‘Focus Nigeria’, Moro said those party members who defected to the APC have sinned and are looking for forgiveness.

He said, “When history unfolds, we are going to have the privilege of knowing the main reasons why people are moving from PDP to the ruling party.

“It has always been the practice though, people don’t want to stay outside the corridors of power and so they quickly begin to realize that in the opposition, they won’t be getting as much as they want to get.

“Some of them who have been helmsmen at their various levels in the states, LGs, and Senate certainly have more reasons than Mets the eyes to moving to the ruling party.

“Don’t forget that a chieftain of the APC at one point said, if you move from your party to the APC, your sins are forgiven – so given the antecedents of some of the characters that are moving now – you can only conclude that they are only attesting to this assertion.

“They have sins and are looking for forgiveness, politically, these displaced persons may be going to the ruling party to ask for forgiveness, but is it in the interest of this country? Is it in the interest of democracy? Is it in the interest of the political development of this country that people continue to move from one political platform to the other?

“Where have principles taken flight to? Where has value taken flight to? You were elected on the platform of a political party and as the Supreme Court ruled, its political parties that people vote for, then you suddenly decide that you want to move to another political party which is predicated on the nebulous excuse that you are doing that in the interest of your constituency.”