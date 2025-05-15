PDP Will Lose 2027 With North Candidate – Sen. Moro

The Minority Leader of the Senate, Abba Moro, has warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against fielding a Northern candidate for the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that the PDP Senator said the party made a mistake by fielding a Northern candidate in the 2023 election.

Speaking with AIT on Thursday, Senator Moro stated that Nigerians made a moral choice in their voting pattern in 2023.

Recall that PDP fielded Atiku Abubakar as its 2023 candidate. The Benue South Senator explained that PDP, in 2022, made its slot open because the party was looking for a candidate who could defeat the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

His word: “In 2022, running to 2023, PDP was in opposition. The question at that point was, what do we do to get back to the winning ways? The constitution of PDP provides for zoning, but the constitution of Nigeria provides for level playing ground.

“In the political permutation of PDP at the time, leaving the choice of candidate open was an attempt to pick the best out of the best, which could challenge the status quo of the ruling party at the time. It was an option that backfired, that needs remediation.

“Looking back now to what I know, part of the reason we lost out in the 2023 presidential election is the fact that our presidential candidate came from the North.

“At the moment, the PDP is trying to realize its mistakes. There’s no doubt that if PDP continues to make mistakes of the past that presumably led to her present predicament, the result will be the same.”