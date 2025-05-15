PDP Set To Hold Key Meeting Amidst South-East Threat To Dump Party

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is gearing up for a crucial meeting today to discuss the modalities for the upcoming National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Naija News reports that this comes amidst ongoing tensions surrounding the party’s national secretaryship position, which has caused deep divisions within the party.

The crisis surrounding the national secretary position has escalated, with the South-East zonal caucus warning that it may be forced to exit the party unless Sunday Ude-Okoye, its nominee for the role, is ratified.

The leadership struggle between Samuel Anyanwu and Ude-Okoye remains the focal point of the party’s internal issues. Despite a general consensus among PDP governors to replace Anyanwu, who lost the 2023 Imo State governorship election, the situation remains unresolved.

However, a prominent figure in the PDP, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has insisted that Anyanwu should be allowed to complete his tenure as national secretary.

Wike has even threatened legal action if any communications with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), including the notice for the upcoming NEC meeting scheduled for May 27, are not signed by Anyanwu.

The anticipated NEC meeting, which will take place on May 27, is seen as a critical step toward addressing the party’s internal issues and preparing for the national convention in August.

In an effort to mediate the ongoing crisis, PDP governors and other stakeholders have formed a seven-member committee, headed by former Senate President Bukola Saraki, to find a resolution.

In addition to addressing the leadership crisis, today’s NWC meeting will also focus on recurring security concerns at the PDP national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, located in Zone 5, Abuja. Recently, the party has faced repeated threats to its security, with thugs invading the secretariat during the secretaryship dispute.

Staff members have expressed concerns about their safety, with some even requesting the relocation of meetings outside the premises in the past.

The NWC is expected to discuss a potential restructuring of the security arrangements to address these safety concerns. The recent endorsement of acting national secretary Setonji Koshoedo by 83 PDP administrative staff has further highlighted the urgency of resolving these issues.

The NWC meeting today is not only critical for resolving the secretaryship dispute but also for setting the stage for the May 27 NEC meeting.

According to sources within the party who spoke with Daily Trust, the NWC is determined to ensure that the NEC meeting proceeds smoothly, despite efforts by some factions to block it.

“The NWC is meeting today to begin the process for the NEC meeting on May 27. Some people are still working against it, but the NWC is committed to making sure it happens,” one source confirmed.

The source added that, “Some persons are still bent on ensuring that the NEC does not hold. The NWC wants to set the process in motion and are seriously working toward that goal.

“The meeting will also address the persistent insecurity at the party’s national headquarters. Thugs have invaded the secretariat several times, especially during this dispute over the secretaryship. If you recall, there was a serious crisis during one of the Board of Trustees (BoT) meetings.

“Staff members have repeatedly complained about their safety. When they met with the acting national secretary, it was one of the issues they raised. At one point, the BoT had to move its meeting outside the premises. The NWC wants to take a sweeping decision—possibly to restructure the security architecture.”