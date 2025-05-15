PDP Brand Is Strong, Can Win Elections Without Coalition – Abba Moro

Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is too big to get involved in a merger.

He dismissed suggestions that the PDP must form a coalition or merge with other opposition parties to unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Speaking during an appearance on Africa Independent Television (AIT), Moro stated that the PDP remains a strong, nationwide political force despite the mass exodus from the party.

He addressed speculations surrounding potential alliances ahead of the polls, especially in light of recent comments by some PDP governors who have distanced themselves from coalition talks.

Moro said, “I’ve said it before, PDP is a big brand. If you go to every nook and cranny of Nigeria today, you will find PDP members.

“Even without a coalition or merger, PDP can contest and be competitive in the next election.

“If there’s going to be a coalition, that’s fine. But if it’s a merger that requires dropping the PDP name entirely, then that’s a dangerous path. The PDP brand is strong and resonates across the country. It’s capable of winning elections in its own right. Retaining the name is crucial.”