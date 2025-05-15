NYSC Announces Schedule For 2025 Batch ‘A’ II Orientation Course

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has declared that the Orientation Course for the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream II will begin on Wednesday, June 11.

In a statement from the Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, the NYSC has advised all prospective Corps Members to note this date and prepare for the orientation exercise.

Additionally, the NYSC has encouraged stakeholders and participants to remain updated by frequently visiting the official social media channels of NYSC for further information and instructions, ensuring a seamless and successful integration into the national service program.

The statement reads, “The Management of National Youth Service Corps wishes to inform Prospective Corps Members, parents, guardians and other stakeholders that the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream II Orientation Course will commence on Wednesday, 11th June, 2025.

“Consequently, you are encouraged to routinely monitor the NYSC Official Social Media handles for updates on the exercise, please.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has inaugurated a reform committee to initiate a comprehensive overhaul of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Naija News reports that the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, said the reform is aimed at strengthening the scheme’s structure, relevance, and impact.

Olawande stated that the reform would align the scheme more closely with national development goals and the evolving needs of Nigerian youths.

The inauguration ceremony, which was held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja last week, was attended by key stakeholders from government, civil society, and the private sector.

In his address, the Minister emphasised the vital role the NYSC has played in fostering national unity and youth development since its inception in 1973.

Olawande noted, however, that the time has come to reassess and modernise the scheme to reflect contemporary realities and challenges.

“The issue of safety of corps members, infrastructural deficits, and the broader question about the relevance of the scheme in an increasingly dynamic socio-economic landscape are some of the challenges faced. But these also present opportunities that demand urgent, visionary, and determined action,” he said.