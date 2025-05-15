Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi Out Of Induced Coma

Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi is out of the induced coma he was placed in following a serious abdominal injury sustained during a match.

As reported by Mail Sport, Taiwo Awoniyi, 27, is now on the road to recovery after undergoing a complex emergency surgery that, according to medical professionals, had the potential to be life-threatening.

On Wednesday night, Awoniyi was receiving intensive care as surgeons navigated through a challenging operation that was crucial for his well-being.

Following the completion of the procedure as planned, he has since been stabilized and is currently under close observation in the hospital.

Fortunately, Awoniyi is awake and alert, surrounded by family members who have been by his side throughout this difficult time. His recovery has elicited a wave of concern and support from fans and pundits alike.

The injury occurred during Nottingham Forest’s recent match against Leicester City, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

In a challenging moment, Awoniyi collided forcefully with the goalpost. After receiving immediate medical attention on the field, he demonstrated remarkable bravery by continuing to play for several minutes before he was ultimately substituted.

Unfortunately for the team, they were unable to substitute him earlier as manager Nuno Espirito Santo had already utilized their last available change to bring Jota Silva onto the pitch in place of Elliot Anderson.

As Awoniyi continues to heal, the football community remains hopeful for his complete recovery and eventual return to the field.