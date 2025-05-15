Nkechi Blessing Spills The Beans On Her Relationship Status

Controversial actress, Nkechi Blessing, has announced that she and her younger boyfriend Xxssive are no longer together.

This is coming amid speculations of their breakup on social media.

Speaking via a series of posts on Instagram on Thursday, the actress announced that she has being single since last year.

She, however, stated that there is no bad blood between her and her ex, adding that their relationship is still amicable.

According to her, “I have been single since last year,I choose when i want to talk about my life, and the time is now no bad blood Between me and anybody, we are good.”

Naija News recalls that the 36-year-old actress confirmed her relationship with the 27-year-old man in September 2022, after her messy split with Ekiti born politician, Opeyemi Falegan.

The relationship has been in public eye, following their public displays of affection on the social media.

Meanwhile, Nigerian brand influencer cum Nollywood actress, Monalisa Stephen, has died after a brief illness.

Naija News reports that the Chief Executive Officer of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards, Seun Oloketuyi, announced the demise in a post via his Instagram page on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Oloketuyi said the plus-sized actress died on Tuesday, May 13, after battling low blood sugar and internal bleeding.

He added that the deceased actress’ sister confirmed her death.

He wrote: “Brand influencer Monalisa Ayobami Stephen is dead, she died yesterday in Lagos after losing the fight against Low sugar and internal bleeding. Her immediate younger sister confirmed the death of this hardworking and beautiful soul.”