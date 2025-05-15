Nine Killed As Gunmen Launch Fresh Attack In Plateau

At least nine individuals lost their lives when gunmen attacked the Wereng Camp community on Wednesday night in the Riyom local government area of Plateau State, injuring an unspecified number of others.

Naija News learnt that the assailants also ignited numerous houses within the community, prompting residents to flee from a location that has endured persistent assaults for over a decade.

It is noteworthy that the Bokkos, Wase, and Barkin-Ladi local government areas have recently experienced a wave of attacks by gunmen believed to be affiliated with Fulani militia, leading to fatalities and the destruction of properties valued in the millions of naira.

According to Vanguard, a source from the Wereng Camp community disclosed that the attackers launched their assault at precisely 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, a time when most residents had gone to bed, effectively besieging the area.

They discharged gunfire into the air to announce their presence, inciting panic and causing residents to scatter in various directions.

The numerous attackers reportedly moved from house to house, shooting victims and setting their homes ablaze.

Although some inhabitants attempted to defend their community, they were ultimately overwhelmed by the attackers’ superior firepower, as recounted by the source.

The assault reportedly continued for over two hours, resulting in the deaths of nine individuals, primarily children and the elderly, while nearly all residences in the area were destroyed.

The assailants are said to have also stolen food supplies before escaping. Solomon Mwantiri, the National President of the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM), verified the occurrence of the attack.

In the meantime, Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Folusho Oyinlola, convened with local stakeholders to alleviate tensions in the Riyom and Jos South local government areas.

Major General Oyinlola engaged with both farmers and herders to devise strategies aimed at addressing the escalating security challenges in the region, voicing concerns regarding ongoing incidents of agricultural damage and cattle theft in parts of Riyom LGA.

He stated that these actions exacerbate conflicts and must be condemned to promote understanding and respect between herders and farmers.

The Commander underscored the necessity of community-driven conflict resolution strategies, advocating for the active involvement of traditional, religious, and community leaders in facilitating dialogue among conflicting parties, and reiterated that aggression is not a viable solution to any crisis.