Missing Child Of Nollywood Actress Found

Adeola, the 41-year-old missing daughter of actress Jumoke George, has been found.

Naija News reported that the thespian had cried out over her harrowing life struggles and homelessness for over five years.

In a heartbreaking video shared on Instagram on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, by her colleague, Abiola Adebayo, Jumoke spoke about her missing daughter, severe health issues, and crippling debt.

She disclosed that her first daughter has being missing for four years.

“My firstborn, Adeola, has been missing for the past four years. I have been sick since January 2nd. I have done several tests, and now I need to do tests on my brain and heart. It costs N400,000, and I don’t know where to get the money,” she said.

However, giving an update about the incident on Wednesday night, ‘Talk to B’ show host, Biola Bayo announced that Adeola had been found.

Sharing the details of her video call with Adeola on Instagram, Biola Bayo said “I finally got to speak with Adeola and this is what she said. She hasn’t called her mom, but Mom is happy she’s alive.

“@Jumoke George is currently at a state hospital in Lagos. Hopefully she will be discharged or admitted after all her medical tests and reports. Not sure yet. Thank you to everyone for the support”.