Let’s Not Make Glitches Become A National Crisis – Peter Obi To JAMB

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has reacted to the controversy rocking the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Naija News reported that JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede admitted errors in the just-concluded UTME affecting 206,610 candidates in 65 centres in Lagos and 92 centres in Owerri zone, comprising 173,387 candidates in the five states of the South East.

He said, “What should have been a moment of joy has changed due to one or two errors,” Oloyede admitted. “We set all machineries in order; regardless, there were still errors.”

He added, “206,610 in 65 centres were affected in Lagos and 92 centres in the Owerri zone comprising 173,387 candidates in the five states of the South East were affected.”

Oloyede, who took responsibility for what he described as a “sabotage” of the 2025 UTME, said the affected candidates will get text messages from the Board starting Thursday.

He also stated that affected candidates will now have the opportunity to retake the examination between May 16 and May 19, 2025

Reacting in a statement on Thursday, Peter Obi urged JAMB and similar critical bodies to adopt comprehensive quality assurance frameworks, adding that these includes rigorous testing and constant auditing of technical infrastructure.

He noted that while JAMB’s swift response and willingness to own up to its shortcomings are worthy of recognition, the incident has brought to light a far more troubling reality.

According to the former Anambra State governor, the emotional and psychological toll on students, and even parents, some of whom have reportedly suffered severe trauma, and in heartbreaking cases, even death, serves as a reminder of what is at stake.

Peter Obi said: “I recently watched the heartfelt press conference delivered by the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, in which he acknowledged that technical glitches had affected the recently released JAMB results, impacting 379,997 candidates. His open admission of fault and the expression of deep remorse stand out as a rare but commendable display of accountability in our public institutions.

“But it raises a very concerning issue on glitches and the grave havoc it’s creating in our country, even in critical institutions like JAMB.

“While JAMB’s swift response and willingness to own up to its shortcomings are worthy of recognition, the incident has brought to light a far more troubling reality: the persistent fragility of our institutional systems.

“The emotional and psychological toll on students, and even parents, some of whom have reportedly suffered severe trauma, and in heartbreaking cases, even death, serves as a reminder of what is at stake. The integrity of examination processes and the reliability of public institutions are not optional; they are foundational to any nation’s progress.

“Going forward, JAMB and similar critical bodies must adopt comprehensive quality assurance frameworks. This includes rigorous testing and constant auditing of technical infrastructure. Moreover, transparent communication with candidates and stakeholders, coupled with the prompt resolution of arising issues, is essential to restoring public confidence.

“There must be no room for further glitches – not in JAMB, not in any arm of government. The cost of repeated failure is simply too high.”