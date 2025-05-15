LASIEC Explains Absence From Labour Party Primaries

The Chairman of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile (retd.), has provided an explanation for the commission’s absence at the Labour Party’s (LP) primaries in preparation for the July 12 Local Government elections in the state.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ forum held in Ikeja on Thursday, themed “Enhancing a Credible and Inclusive Local Government Elections in Lagos,” Okikiolu-Ighile attributed the absence to the presence of three rival factions within the Labour Party, each claiming legitimacy and extending separate invitations to LASIEC to observe their primaries.

Okikiolu-Ighile stated that LASIEC could not attend the primaries as it had not received the necessary guidance from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on which faction to recognise.

She said, “We just go there to observe the primaries. We were at ACME last week Saturday during the chairmanship primaries, and all our electoral officers were in different wards.”

She further clarified, “Today (Thursday), Labour Party invited us, but unfortunately, due to the factions, we could not attend. On our records, we have three different names from different factions, and because of that, we had to forward a letter to INEC for counsel.”

She assured that the commission had communicated its stance to all three factions and hoped they would resolve the issue promptly.

Despite the challenges with the Labour Party, Okikiolu-Ighile revealed that other political parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP), had also invited LASIEC to observe their primaries, which are scheduled for Saturday.

During the forum, Okikiolu-Ighile also addressed concerns regarding the administrative fees for contestants in the upcoming elections.

She explained that the commission had been considerate in setting the fees at ₦150,000 for chairmanship positions, ₦75,000 for vice-chairmanship, and ₦50,000 for councillors. She also mentioned that exemptions were granted for women, youths, and People Living with Disabilities (PWDs), ensuring broader inclusivity.

The well-attended forum, aimed at tackling voter apathy and election-related violence, featured participation from stakeholders, traditional rulers, and market leaders. Collectively, they agreed that collaborative efforts were essential to overcoming the challenges often associated with the election process.

A former Permanent Secretary at the Lagos State Ministry of Information and Strategy, Fola Adeyemi, served as the guest lecturer at the event.

He emphasised the importance of conducting credible and inclusive elections, stressing that LASIEC must operate autonomously without interference. He called for continuous sensitisation and education of the voting public, improved security for the election process, and the integration of information technology to streamline operations.

Adeyemi also highlighted the critical role LASIEC plays in grassroots development, urging the commission to prioritize transparency and community engagement to rebuild trust in the electoral system.