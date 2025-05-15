Lagos LG Elections: NNPP Adopts Consensus For Primaries

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Lagos State, on Thursday, disclosed that it has agreed to a consensus mode of primaries to choose its candidates for the July 12 local government election in the state.

Naija News reports that the Publicity Secretary of the state chapter, Richard Benson, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Benson said, “We are adopting the consensus approach for our primaries.

“In places where we have many aspirants, we shall ask others to step down for the popular and strong aspirants to fly the party’s flag.”

Benson, however, stated that the party is yet to fix the date for the primaries, assuring that it would hold within the timeframe provided by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC).

He added, “We are fully involved and participating in the local government election in Lagos.

“We are going to win some seats because we have areas where we are strong.

“We are going to win in ours; we will spring a surprise in the election.”

When asked to list the party’s strongholds, the spokesman said that he would not reveal the areas so as not to let out the party’s strategy for the election.