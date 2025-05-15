North Can Make Anyone President – Achuba

Former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Simon Achuba, has said people of North can make any candidate they support president of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Achuba regretted that the power of North to help any candidate achieve presidential ambition has not helped the region address its security challenges.

He stated this on Wednesday when he paid a courtesy visit to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in Abuja.

The former Deputy Governor of Kogi State noted that last Sunday’s meeting of Northern political stakeholders and traditional rulers also highlighted rising insecurity in the region.

Achuba decried that communities have been sacked by bandits, women raped and men killed.

He said the rising number of killings was affecting the unity of the region.

“There’s no doubt that if you look at the North today, just like many proponents as we had last Sunday in our meeting, dwelt on, we, Northern people, we can pick a candidate, vote that candidate and make that candidate succeed as a president.

“But currently, we have an issue as Northerners. There’s violence in many communities. Many communities are being sacked, many villages have been thrown off, burnt down, people killed, maimed, raped and kidnapped.

“These actions that are within the North and where most people suspect Northern brothers as the cause has touched on the unity of the North,” he said.

Achuba stated that the federal government has failed to provide security to communities in the region.

He added that Northern leaders must step in to ensure the peace and unity of the region is preserved, and all Northerners can live together.

He continued, “Unfortunately, the government is hardly doing anything to assuage the situation. And it’s the responsibility of government to ensure there is peace and order in communities. But where in a situation where government fails to take adequate steps, I believe, we believe that leaderships in the North can begin to take steps to ensure there’s internal healing within the Northern region.

“Wherein we begin to see ourselves as brothers and sisters, people who can co-habit.”