JUST IN: Reps Move To Investigate JAMB’s ‘Technical Error’ In 2025 UTME

The House of Representatives has decided to conduct an investigation into a technical malfunction that reportedly affected the outcomes of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) administered by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Naija News reports that this decision was made during the plenary session on Thursday, following the approval of a motion of urgent public significance put forth by a representative from Osun State, Adewale Adebayo.

The UTME is an annual assessment organised by JAMB for students aspiring to gain admission into higher education institutions in Nigeria, such as universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

This examination is a vital milestone for numerous Nigerian students, as their performance determines their eligibility for further education.

In recent years, JAMB has shifted the UTME format from paper-based to computer-based testing (CBT) to improve efficiency and minimise malpractice.

However, concerns have emerged regarding technical difficulties encountered by candidates during the examinations, including network outages, login issues, and system errors.

The reported technical malfunction in the 2025 UTME has now captured the attention of lawmakers, leading the House of Representatives to commence an inquiry.

The investigation aims to identify the underlying causes of the malfunction and propose measures to avert similar incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has reacted to the controversy rocking the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Naija News reported that JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, admitted errors in the just-concluded UTME affecting 206,610 candidates in 65 centres in Lagos and 92 centres in Owerri zone, comprising 173,387 candidates in the five states of the South East.

He said, “What should have been a moment of joy has changed due to one or two errors,” Oloyede admitted. “We set all machineries in order; regardless, there were still errors.”

He added, “206,610 in 65 centres were affected in Lagos and 92 centres in the Owerri zone comprising 173,387 candidates in the five states of the South East were affected.”

Oloyede, who took responsibility for what he described as a “sabotage” of the 2025 UTME, said the affected candidates will get text messages from the Board starting Thursday.

He also stated that affected candidates will now have the opportunity to retake the examination between May 16 and May 19, 2025

Reacting in a statement on Thursday, Peter Obi urged JAMB and similar critical bodies to adopt comprehensive quality assurance frameworks, adding that these includes rigorous testing and constant auditing of technical infrastructure.

He noted that while JAMB’s swift response and willingness to own up to its shortcomings are worthy of recognition, the incident has brought to light a far more troubling reality.

According to the former Anambra State governor, the emotional and psychological toll on students, and even parents, some of whom have reportedly suffered severe trauma, and in heartbreaking cases, even death, serves as a reminder of what is at stake.