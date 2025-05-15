‘I’ve Been Smoking For 21-Years’ – Rapper Yung6ix Begs Nigerians For Help To Quit Smoking

Nigerian rapper, Onome Onokohwomo, better known as Yung6ix, has publicly appealed to Nigerians to help him quit smoking weed.

Naija News reports that Yung6ix, in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Thursday, May 15, 2025, revealed he has been smoking for 21 years, and his body can no longer accept it.

The music star said he had tried quitting, but it has not been easy, stressing that his monthly expenses on weed are $600, and he needs help to stop completely.

He wrote, “Coming out today to tell everyone I need help. I’ve been smoking for 21 years now and my body is telling me to stop. I’m trying but it’s not easy, I’ve reduced how much I spend buying weed to $600 a month and I need help to turn that to $0. Any help?”

Reacting to the post, his colleague, Phenom, revealed that he quit smoking 10 years ago with the help of his doctor and offered to share his doctor’s contact with Yung6ix.

He wrote, “10 years since I quit smoking. [I] can link you up with the doctor that helped me.”

Yung6ix responded, “Wow no way bro, so you no dey now kana all this while when we dey yarn?”