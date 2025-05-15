Ibadan Mogajis Reject Alaafin As Obas’ Council Chairman

Tensions are escalating in Oyo State following strong opposition from the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), alongside Mogajis, Baales, monarchs, and other prominent figures from Ibadanland.

On Wednesday, they voiced their opposition to the Oyo State House of Assembly’s move to appoint the Alaafin of Oyo as the permanent Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs.

Naija News reports that the Ibadan stakeholders have urged the state assembly to avoid sowing discord by ensuring the chairmanship of the council remains rotational among the traditional rulers, as it has been in the past.

The opposition came as the assembly debated the second reading of the Council of Obas and Chiefs (Further Amendments) Bill, 2025.

This bill seeks to institutionalise the Alaafin’s position as the sole permanent chairman of the council, effectively ending the long-standing rotational practice.

Historically, the Council of Obas and Chiefs Law of 2000 designated the Alaafin as the permanent chairman, with the authority to convene meetings.

However, recent amendments to this law have sparked concerns among Ibadan leaders, who feel that the move disregards the traditions and history of Ibadan’s role in the Yoruba kingdom.

In response to the proposed bill, Mogaji Asimiyu Ariori, President of the Ibadan Mogajis, and Mogaji Nurudeen Akinade, Coordinator of the Ibadan Compounds Peace Initiative (ICPI), articulated their stance.

They emphasized that Ibadan has never been subordinate to Oyo and has consistently played a key role in defending the Yoruba kingdom.

They further pointed out that Ibadan’s contributions to regional unity and progress have been pivotal throughout history. They noted that without Ibadan’s influence, prominent figures like Chief Obafemi Awolowo might not have risen to prominence, and key regional developments could have been hindered.

“Ibadan has always been at the forefront of Yoruba unity and progress. “Ibadan deserves recognition as the rightful leader within the council,” said Ariori and Akinade.

The Ibadan leaders warned that if the Oyo State House of Assembly proceeds with the controversial bill, it could face significant backlash from the Ibadan community.

They reminded the assembly of former Governor Alao Akala’s endorsement of a rotational system, which had been upheld during the tenure of Oba Samuel Odulana Odugade I.

The Mogajis reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the interests of Ibadan and the broader Yoruba nation, urging the assembly to reconsider its position before further escalating tensions.