‘I Was Hurt By Veterans Who Endorsed Olumide Oworu To Contest Against Me’ – Desmond Elliot Opens Up

Nollywood actor cum politician, Desmond Elliot, has credited the former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, for his journey into the political landscape in 2015.

Naija News reports that the thespian, in a recent interview with Media personality, Chude Jideonwu, recounted how Oshiomhole introduced him to President Bola Tinubu and informed him about his interest in politics.

In the snippet shared on Instagram, the actor said, “One day, Oshiomhole took me to Asiwaju and said This is my son, and he is interested in politics. Asiwaju saw me, says he knows me, and I was like a son and he just liked me, still surprised.”

Desmond Elliot also spoke about contesting against his colleague, Olumide Oworu, for the House of Assembly during the 2023 elections.

The movie star stated that he was not angry with Olumide contesting against him in the election, but was rather hurt by his veteran colleagues who endorsed the actor.

He added, “I wasn’t upset with him, I was hurt by the veterans who endorsed him.”

Meanwhile, Desmond Elliot has recounted a harrowing experience during the 2020 #EndSARS protests, revealing how he narrowly escaped an attack by unknown assailants.

The #EndSARS movement, which was a response to the police unit known for extrajudicial killings and extortion, aimed to disband the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

While the protests led to the special unit’s dissolution, it was met with a violent crackdown that tragically resulted in the deaths of several protesters.

Elliot, who is serving as a lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, faced severe backlash during the protests after a video surfaced in which he referred to Nigerian youths as “children” during a plenary session.

This sparked social media uproar, and he quickly became the target of memes and online ridicule. The backlash led to him being labelled “Nigeria Twitter’s number one scapegoat.”

In an interview on Nollywood On Radio, Elliot vividly described the terrifying events he experienced during the protests, particularly when he was trapped in his Surulere constituency office due to a curfew.

He recalled how the curfew, which had been imposed during the unrest, kept him from returning home.