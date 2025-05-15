‘I Supplied Fuel, Food And Water To Bandits’ – Suspect Confesses In Katsina

A 50-year-old individual named Birish has been taken into custody by the Katsina Community Watch Corps on charges of serving as an informant and logistics provider for armed bandits involved in attacks across various communities in the state.

Naija News reports that Birish, originally from Gozo in the Zango Local Government Area of Katsina State, was arrested based on intelligence reports that connected him to the provision of essential supplies, including food and fuel, to these criminal groups.

In a video of his interrogation shared on 𝕏 by renowned security analyst Zagazola Makama, Birish acknowledged his role in supporting the bandits, although he asserted that he did not personally deliver the supplies to them.

He said: “My name is Birish. I’m from Gozo, Zango LGA. I’m 50 years old and of Hausa ethnicity.

“I have bought fuel and taken it to them. They always send a woman to collect it and deliver it to them. I don’t know her name.”

Birish elaborated that the provisions comprised drinks, sachet water, bread, rice, and fuel.

When questioned about direct interactions with the bandits, he stated, “Once we purchase the goods, they dispatch individuals to retrieve them in the vicinity of Alhaji Bello’s residence.”

Although he acknowledged his support for the criminal organisation, Birish refuted any participation or awareness of a recent assault executed by the bandits in the area.

“Those who came to attack the man were up to five, but I don’t know how much they collected from him. He stole some items and was apprehended, and a judgment was passed on him. I was not given any money,” Birish noted.