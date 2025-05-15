How We Stopped Boko Haram In 2002 – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has blamed President Bola Tinubu’s government for the resurgence of Boko Haram attacks in the North East of the country.

Naija News reported that Boko Haram last week invaded some military bases in Borno State, killed some soldiers and stole some arms and ammunition.

Speaking to a delegation of stakeholders from the Kogi East Senatorial Zone led by former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Simon Asuba, who paid him a visit on Wednesday in Abuja, Atiku said lack of political will was responsible for the resurgence of Boko Haram.

The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) disclosed that the terrorist group started in Yobe State in 2002.

Atiku narrated that former President Olusegun Obasanjo called him into his office on how to stop the terror group.

He stated that the service chiefs were given marching orders to destroy Boko Haram or resign. In a few weeks, he said, the service chiefs did the job.

He noted that no political leader should be comfortable while the citizens die.

He said: “You remember when the Boko Haram started in Yobe? It was actually in 2002. We were in office. The president sent for me. VP, what do we do about this? It started in Yobe actually. He said, What do we do about this? Then I said, Mr President, let’s call the Service Chiefs and give them a deadline. If they can’t put it down, then they should put down their uniform and go away. Then we get some other people. And he called the Service Chiefs, I was there, and gave them marching orders, and within a few weeks, they put down the insurgency. It never came up again until we left office.

“So, I will say there’s lack of political will on the leaders. When they’re killing your citizens, how can you even eat? They’re killing your citizens and you don’t give a damm, is the greatest irresponsibility by any political leader, anywhere.”