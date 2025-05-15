Gov Okpebholo Presents Staff Of Office To Three Traditional Rulers

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has presented staff of office to the new Okuokpellagbe of Okpella in Etsako East Local Government Area of the State, His Royal Majesty, Michael Eshioronoya Olorunfemi Sado.

Naija News reports that Edo State Executive Council also revoked the appointment of Zaiki Ehi-Douglas Lucky Ehidiamen as the Onojie of Okhuesan in Esan South East Local Government Area of the State.

According to a statement from the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Umar Musa Ikhilor, Ehidiamen was appointed to act as a Regent following the age limitation of the young Onogie in the community.

The revocation is premised on the expiration of his Regency, which lasted for eighteen (18) years.

Consequently, the Edo State Government has presented a Staff of Office and letter of appointment to the rightful Onogie of Okhuesan, who has now come of age, HRH. Lucky Ehichioya Imhadojiemu, as the Onojie of Okhuesan, with effect from 30th April, 2025.

In the same vein, the State Government has presented a Staff of Office and a letter of appointment to HRH. Ehinomen Aigbojie as the new Onojie of Onogholo in Esan South East Local Government Area of the State.

The government congratulates the newly appointed rulers and enjoins them to live above board to ensure that the much-needed peace and prosperity of their subjects in the respective communities is achieved.