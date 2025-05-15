Go After Politicians Sponsoring Boko Haram – FFK Tells FG

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has called on the federal government to rise to the increasing Boko Haram attacks across the North East region.

Naija News reports that Fani-Kayode said reports that Boko Haram and other terrorist groups in North East use Israel and Ukraine drones to launch attacks on military bases are of great concern.

In a statement on Wednesday, the former Minister of Tourism urged the federal government to quickly trace funding and external support for the terrorist groups. He called for the deportation of all foreign nationals involved in financing Boko Haram.

Fani-Kayode further called on the President Bola Tinubu-led government to back the military to go after politicians sponsoring the terror groups.

He said: “A 79 year old Islamic cleric, his wife and three children are kidnapped by terrorists in Zamfara state. The terrorists demanded 11 million naira for their release, which was paid. Instead of releasing the cleric and his family, the terrorists murdered him and roasted alive his two-year-old baby. They have refused to release his wife and the rest of his children. This is barbaric and condemnable.

“Outside of that, the terrorists are now using Israeli and Ukrainian drones to attack our military formations in Borno and Yobe states and they are killing our soldiers. O Lord, how much longer must we bear this relentless evil and great pain?

“Once again I call on the FG to crush the terrorists and take measures against their foreign backers, throw out the illegal immigrants, seal our borders, build a giant wall, equip and empower our soldiers with all they need and give the military a free hand to decimate the terrorists and all those politicians that are secretly sponsoring and backing them.”