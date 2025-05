Full List: APC Chairmanship, Vice-Chairmanship Candidates For Lagos Local Government Elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially unveiled its candidates for the chairmanship and vice-chairmanship positions in the upcoming Lagos State local government elections scheduled for July 12.

Naija News reported that the party held primaries at its Ikeja headquarters to determine candidates for the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas across Lagos.

While some candidates were selected by consensus, others emerged through delegate voting.

Below is the comprehensive list of APC chairmanship candidates along with their running mates: