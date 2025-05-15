Fraudulent Individuals! – Afenifere Denies Call For Akume’s Suspension, Blames Labour Party Members

Yoruba socio-politcal-cultural organisation, Afenifere has dismissed reports claiming that a faction of theirs called for the suspension of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, from office.

Speaking in a statement by its Organising Secretary, Abagun Omololu, the group asserted that Afenifere does not have factions.

Omololu described the statement, which he said was falsely attributed to Afenifere, as a mischievous, unauthorised communication, and categorically repudiated it.

According to him, certain Labour Party members were masquerading as Afenifere members

He said the authentic Afenifere leadership had never at any time authorised any of its officers, serving or retired, to issue what he called a prejudicial, defamatory or politically-motivated statement.

He said, “The public is hereby advised to disregard the fraudulent individuals hiding under the name of Afenifere to pursue personal or partisan agendas.

“We are fully aware that certain members of the Labour Party in Yoruba land have continued to masquerade as speaking for Afenifere.

“These political opportunists, whose actions are driven by bitterness and selfish ambition, are hereby, sternly warned to desist from dragging the revered name of Afenifere into disrepute.”

Omololu further said that the statement, which attempted to link the SGF to an EFCC investigation involving a private individual, was not only dishonest but a deliberate act of blackmail.

He said it was publicly knowledge that the said investigation was initiated on the strength of a complaint by Sen. Akume himself, upon observing some irregularities.

“We wish to reiterate that Afenifere stands firmly on the side of due process, justice and rule of law.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) should be allowed to conduct its investigations without pressure, coercion or threats of orchestrated protests.

“Afenifere, as a non-partisan and principled socio-political-cultural body, will not be used as a vehicle for any political vendetta,” he further said.