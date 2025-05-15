FG To Prioritise Local Products As Tinubu Approves Implementation Of Nigeria First Policy

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the enforcement of the Nigeria First Policy, a directive that places restrictions on the importation of foreign goods into the country.

This update was made known through a statement reported by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Wednesday.

The policy signals the immediate adoption of revised procurement benchmarks for all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), with an emphasis on prioritising Nigerian-made products and services in public procurement processes.

According to the statement, Tinubu’s approval came following a proposal from the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Dr. Adebowale Adedokun, aligning the policy with the broader goals of the Renewed Hope Agenda championed by the current administration.

“The details of the implementation guidelines will be provided by the DG, BPP, Dr Adebowale A. Adedokun, FCIPS, CMILT, ACFE,” a statement from the presidency noted.

It is worth noting that on May 3, 2025, Naija News had reported that President Tinubu issued a directive banning the importation of foreign products that could be manufactured within Nigeria, reinforcing his commitment to boosting local production and economic self-reliance.

Meanwhile, Chairman and CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has appealed to Nigerians living abroad to actively align themselves with the country’s ongoing reform agenda by supporting the recently introduced ‘Nigeria First Policy’.

The appeal was made in a statement issued on May 8, 2025, and signed by the Commission’s Director of Media, Public Relations, and Protocols, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

In a video message, Dabiri-Erewa spotlighted the executive directive unveiled by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which she said is aimed at putting Nigeria’s interests at the heart of all government procurement, supporting local innovations, and uplifting made-in-Nigeria products.

According to her, the policy marks a crucial turning point and requires the collective participation of Nigerians both at home and abroad to advance national development and create lasting impact.