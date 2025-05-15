FG Begins Review Of Cybercrime Act

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has disclosed that the federal government is reviewing the Cybercrime Act.

Naija News reports that former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, among other activists protested against the Cybercrime Act.

The activists and other journalists accused the government of using the Cybercrime Act to stifle citizens’ rights to freedom of speech and free press.

In a meeting with the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, Idris assured that President Bola Tinubu‘s government is committed to freedom of the press.

“We discussed matters of mutual interest, including press freedom and digital oversight.

“I reaffirmed our readiness to collaborate closely with the National Assembly, the media, and other critical stakeholders in the ongoing review of the Cybercrime Act,” he disclosed on his 𝕏 handle on Thursday.

The Minister said the review would ensure the Act reflected broader consensus.

“We want to ensure that we get a law that reflects broad consensus and is acceptable to all parties involved, while also serving its intended purpose.

“The Tinubu Administration remains committed to upholding freedom of expression and press freedom as fundamental pillars of the nation’s democracy. There is no democracy that can succeed without the Fourth Estate of the Realm, and the media will always be a critical partner in Nigeria’s democratic governance,” he stated.

Idris, however, emphasized the need for journalists to uphold ethical reporting.

“But freedom comes hand in hand with responsibility, and I want to urge members of the Nigerian media to continue to strive to promote ethical and responsible journalism,” he added.