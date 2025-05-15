Ex-Presidential Campaign Coordinator, Orngu Dumps PDP For APC

A former North Central Coordinator for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign, Anngu Orngu, has officially left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that Orngu has since expressed his endorsement for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, commending the president’s reform initiatives as ‘courageous and transformative.’

In an interview with newsmen on Thursday, May 15, the former coordinator emphasised that President Tinubu’s economic and institutional reforms are paving the way for Nigeria’s long-term prosperity, which will positively impact future generations.

“President Tinubu is not paying lip service to the reformation of Nigeria. He is doing the hard and painful work of fixing a broken system,” Orngu told Daily Post.

He highlighted the removal of fuel subsidy as one of the boldest steps taken by the Tinubu administration, describing it as a necessary move to dismantle a system that kept the country in poverty while enriching a privileged few.

“Subsidy removal was not a popular decision, but it was the right one. It takes courage to confront decades-old structures of waste and abuse,” he added.

Orngu, who previously served as the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Benue State on Student Affairs, remarked that no governor in Nigeria is presently taking loans to cover salary payments.

He interpreted this as an indication that Nigeria’s public finances are becoming more stable under the leadership of President Tinubu.

In a critique of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Orngu suggested that the PDP leader should take a step back and refrain from behaving like an immature political activist, instead encouraging him to lend his support to President Tinubu’s initiatives aimed at improving the nation.

He said: “This is a time for national rebuilding, not petty politics. Those who truly care about Nigeria should rally behind Tinubu’s vision.

“I call on all Nigerian youths to stand solidly behind President Tinubu to succeed. Let us give him the overwhelming mandate he deserves in 2027 to continue the great work he has started.

“The future belongs to us, and we must support the leader who is laying the groundwork for it.”