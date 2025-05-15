Education Minister Urges National Assembly To Fund Existing Institutions, Not Create New Ones

The Minister of Education, Olatunji Alausa, has called on the National Assembly to shift its focus from establishing new educational institutions to adequately funding those that already exist.

This position was conveyed in a memorandum he presented during a public hearing held in Abuja on Thursday. The session was organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education.

Lawmakers at the hearing discussed three separate bills:

“A Bill for an Act to Establish the Federal College of Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition, Hawul Local Government Area, Borno State (HB.1797) – to provide full-time courses and training in technology, applied sciences, arts, social sciences, humanities, and management.

“A Bill to Amend Section 3(2)(b), the Second Schedule, and Section 31 of the Federal Polytechnics Act, Cap F17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 (HB.1413).

“A Bill to Amend the Federal Polytechnics Act, Cap F17, to review the functions of polytechnics (HB.2114).”

Alausa opposed the first bill, highlighting the federal government’s policy of distributing institutions evenly across the country. He explained that each state is to have no more than one federal polytechnic, with all but Sokoto State and the Federal Capital Territory currently meeting this standard.

Given the nation’s limited fiscal resources, Alausa advised that energy and funding be channelled into improving existing institutions rather than diluting impact by adding new ones.

He said, “The Federal Ministry of Education has expanded avenues for establishing private tertiary institutions. States and individuals are encouraged to utilise these channels to support national educational development.”

Due to prevailing budgetary constraints, he recommended shelving the proposed college in Borno State.

The minister further urged lawmakers to focus investment on enhancing the quality of education across already established schools.

On the two proposed amendments to the Federal Polytechnics Act, Alausa expressed general support but objected to the section suggesting that representatives from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) be included in the governing councils of polytechnics.

“While both organisations play significant roles,” he stated, “their core functions do not directly align with the responsibilities of a polytechnic’s governing council. NBTE serves as a regulatory body, while MAN advocates for the interests of manufacturers.”

Defending the proposed entrepreneurship college, the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Usman Balami (PDP–Borno), cited ongoing insecurity and unemployment in the region as justification for its creation.

“This institution will provide diverse training programmes tailored for today’s dynamic job market,” Balami said. “It will bridge the gap between theory and practice, producing graduates ready to meet workforce demands.”

He emphasised the college’s potential to boost innovation, encourage entrepreneurship, and drive economic progress by nurturing local talent and promoting self-employment.

In his remarks, Committee Chairman Rep. Fuad Laguda (APC–Lagos) acknowledged widespread agreement on the value of skills acquisition in reducing unemployment.

He urged all stakeholders to present well-considered input, assuring them that the committee would take all views into account.

“With the passage of these bills, Nigerians will have greater access to knowledge and skills in the arts, sciences, technology, humanities, and vocational and technical education,” Laguda said.

He also praised the Speaker and House leadership for their backing and confidence in the committee’s capacity to deliver impactful legislation.