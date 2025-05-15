Delta Commissioner, Izeze Reaffirms Decision Not To Contest In 2027 Elections

Delta State Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Reuben Izeze, has announced that he will not be contesting for any political position in the 2027 general elections, despite pressure from supporters urging him to run.

Speaking to Punch on Tuesday, Izeze, a former member of the Delta State House of Assembly, clarified that his focus is on strengthening the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ensuring its success in the upcoming elections, rather than seeking personal political office.

“I Am Not Contesting”

“I am not contesting any elections in 2027. I am simply doing my bit to gather as much support and votes as possible for Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and all candidates of our party, APC,” Izeze stated.

Naija News reports that he acknowledged the trust and confidence shown by his supporters who have encouraged him to contest, but reiterated that now is not the time for him to seek office.

“My focus remains on strengthening the party and ensuring our candidates win across the board,” he added.

Izeze’s decision not to join the 2027 race, he said, was a strategic move to enhance internal cohesion within the APC in Delta State. He emphasised that party unity is key to the APC’s success in the coming elections.

“As a party, we must stay focused and united. The task before us is to consolidate on the achievements of our leaders and deliver more dividends of democracy to our people. That’s where my energy and loyalty are directed now.

“Unity is Key to Success,” Izeze explained.

He further called on all APC leaders in the state to remain united and continue working together to ensure the success of the party in the state and at the federal level.

“I’m calling on party members and stakeholders to close ranks and work together in support of the developmental agenda of the current administration at both state and federal levels,” he urged.

Izeze reaffirmed his unwavering support for President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, expressing his commitment to the APC’s electoral victory in 2027.