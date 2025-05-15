Davido Reveals He Would Have Been A Journalist If Music Hadn’t Worked Out

Popular Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, has shared that if he hadn’t pursued a career in music, journalism would have been his alternative path.

Speaking during a recent chat with 96.1 The Beat in Atlanta, the multi-award-winning singer explained his enthusiasm for press and media engagements, highlighting how it sets him apart from many of his peers.

Davido stated, “I like promo, I like conversations. A lot of people don’t know that I studied marketing apart from business management. I like to market myself, I love to talk. If I had a podcast, I talk for like three to four days [laughs].”

He emphasised his belief that public relations is an integral aspect of being an artist, pointing out that while many major artistes shy away from media appearances, he embraces them.

“I just feel like it’s part of being an artist. A lot of big artists don’t do press but I do because I can talk. But some people just don’t want to talk. When people meet me, I like to have conversations, I like to know things, I like information. Even at home, I’m also researching. If I wasn’t doing music, I will definitely be in journalism,” he said.

The singer also spoke about his hands-on approach to his career, dismissing the idea of passivity among successful artists.

“A lot of people in my position would just sit down and let everything work for them. People be asking me why I got the most followers, it’s because I’m working,” he explained.

He concluded with a reference to global superstar Beyoncé, applauding her relentless work ethic: “I know how hard Beyonce will work with all the money she got.”