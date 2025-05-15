Customs Debunks Rumours Of ‘Deadly Rice’ In Circulation Across Lagos, Ogun

Panic has gripped some parts of Lagos and Ogun States following viral WhatsApp voice notes alleging that a batch of rice currently in circulation is deadly and spiritually cursed.

According to the circulating audio messages, a female foreign rice trader reportedly invoked the spirit of the Ogun deity on two trucks of her rice that were allegedly stolen and smuggled into Nigeria through the Seme and Idiroko borders.

The trader, according to the unverified reports, contacted Ogun worshippers in Ghana to curse anyone who buys or consumes the stolen rice.

The voice notes also claimed that some Nigerian Customs officers, a military personnel, and several others died after allegedly consuming the said rice.

In response to the growing fears, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has officially debunked the rumour, assuring the public that there is no truth to the claims.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Seme Area Command Public Relations Officer, Isah Sulaiman, described the viral reports as “entirely false, misleading, and does not reflect the reality of the matter.”

“The attention of the Nigeria Customs Service, Seme Area Command, has been drawn to a widely circulated unfounded and baseless allegation claiming that the Command seized and distributed bags of rice without the knowledge of the purported owner, who then allegedly invoked traditional powers leading to the death of individuals, including a soldier at Badagry,” the statement read.

The Customs Service urged the public to disregard the misleading information and avoid spreading panic based on unverified reports.