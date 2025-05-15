Breaking: JAMB Begins Rescheduling Of Exam For 379,997 Affected Candidates

The 379,997 candidates affected by the error of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) have been rescheduled for another Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination.

The rescheduling began on Thursday morning after the registrar of the examination body, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, made it known in a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Punch, in a reprinted exam slip sighted on Thursday morning, one of the affected candidates has been rescheduled to take her exam on Saturday, May 17, 2025, by 12 noon in one of the Lagos centres in Igando community situated at the Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News reported that Oloyede admitted errors in the just-concluded exam affecting 206,610 candidates in 65 centres in Lagos and 92 centres in Owerri zone, comprising 173,387 candidates in the five states of the South East.

He said, “What should have been a moment of joy has changed due to one or two errors,” Oloyede admitted. “We set all machineries in order; regardless, there were still errors.”

He added, “206,610 in 65 centres were affected in Lagos and 92 centres in the Owerri zone comprising 173,387 candidates in the five states of the South East were affected.”

Oloyede, who took responsibility for what he described as a “sabotage” of the 2025 UTME, said the affected candidates will get text messages from the Board starting Thursday.

He also stated that affected candidates will now have the opportunity to retake the examination between May 16 and May 19, 2025.