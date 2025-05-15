Again, Three Opposition Lawmakers Join APC From PDP, NNPP

Two members of the House of Representatives, Kabiru Hassan Rurum and Abdullahi Sani, who were elected under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), have switched their allegiance to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that the House Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, announced their defection during the plenary session.

These lawmakers, representing the Rano/Bunkure/Kibiya and Karaye/Rogo Federal Constituencies in Kano, cited the ongoing internal crisis within the NNPP as the reason for their departure.

A representative from the Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency in Osun State, Oluwole Oke, also officially declared his defection to the APC from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Rurum was said to have recently declared his resignation from the NNPP and his return to the APC during a meeting with the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Oke, on the other hand, had earlier announced his departure from the PDP in Osun State and his decision to join the APC.

Naija News reports that of the 30 defectors, 27 have joined the APC from the PDP, Labour Party, African Democratic Congress (ADC), and the NNPP.

The plenary was attended by the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, who expressed his support for the defectors.

The latest defection comes barely three days after Kano State House of Assembly member representing Sumaila Constituency, Zubairu Hamza Masu, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that the former New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) lawmaker defected during plenary on Monday.

Masu, in his resignation letter addressed to the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ismail Falgore, blamed his defection on leadership crisis and many factions in the party.

Masu, after the Speaker Falgore read his letter, pledged his total loyalty to the APC leadership at the ward, state, and national levels.

According to the Leadership, the lawmaker further explained that several individuals from both the State and national levels were claiming leadership positions within the NNPP, mentioning Suleiman Hashim Dungurawa and Senator Mas’ud El-Jibrin Doguwa, at the state level; while Ahmed Ajuji and Agbo Major were claiming chairmanship at the national level, with litigations in the court suffocating the party.

Naija News reports that last Friday, the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, welcomed six NNPP and Kwankwasiyya movement groups to the APC.

The groups include: Ja’en-Ring Road Kwankwasiyya Elders, Kwankwasiyya Ko Ɗar-Ɗar, Principals Forum, Haske Kwankwasiyya, Millennium Youth Awareness Kwankwasiyya, and Kano Sai Abinda Abba Ya Ce Youth Awareness.