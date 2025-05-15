Asisat Oshoala Is My Friend – Algeria’s Head Coach Reveals

Algeria’s head coach, Farid Benstiti, has revealed that his professional relationship with Nigeria’s star forward, Asisat Oshoala, started during their time in China.

Benstiti expressed admiration for Asisat Oshoala, noting that their relationship has evolved into a friendship built on mutual respect and shared professional experiences.

In his comments, he recognized the Nigerian national team, the Super Falcons, as the premier women’s football team in Africa and an entity that stands among the top ten in the world.

This acknowledgment reflects not only his appreciation for the talent within Nigerian women’s football but also the significant achievements the team has garnered on international platforms.

As the Algerian team gears up for the upcoming CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which is set to kick off in July, Benstiti emphasized the importance of recognizing Nigeria as a benchmark in women’s football.

“Nigeria are the benchmark,” he stated in an interview with CAF Online. “I had the pleasure of working with Asisat Oshoala in China. She’s not only an exceptional player but also a friend now.”

The tournament will see Algeria, Nigeria, Tunisia, and Botswana compete in Group B. As usual, the Super Falcons are seen as one of the favorites to lift the trophy, and Asisat Oshoala is expected to play a major role in the continental campaign.