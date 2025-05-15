Arsenal Unveil New Home Kit Ahead Of 2025-2026 Season

Premier League giants Arsenal have unveiled their new home kit for the 2025-2026 season on Thursday, in collaboration with Adidas Football.

The release of this kit not only reflects Arsenal’s storied heritage but also embraces contemporary style, maintaining the traditional bold red and white colors that fans know and love.

The design is a tribute to both the club’s rich history and their vibrant future, incorporating modern stylistic elements that resonate with the heartbeat of the club.

The kit features innovative fabric technology aimed at enhancing player performance and comfort during intense match play.

Accompanying the launch is the campaign tagline: “The pulse of our club,” which encapsulates the spirit of unity and passion shared between the club and their devoted supporters.

In a joint promotional message, Adidas Football said, “One badge. All in. ❤️ Introducing the new Arsenal 25/26 home kit. Available now.”

The jersey boasts the club’s signature red body complemented by crisp white sleeves, with intricate detailing that nods to Arsenal’s storied past, including motifs that celebrate iconic moments in their history.

Prominently displayed on the chest are the classic Arsenal badge, the distinctive Adidas logo, and the team’s primary sponsor, Emirates, creating a striking visual identity.

The new kit is set to be worn by both the men’s and women’s first teams throughout the upcoming season.