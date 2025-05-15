APC Governors Back Tinubu’s Tough Policies, Promise Support Through Challenges

In the face of widespread economic hardship and rising public discontent, governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have reaffirmed their unwavering support for President Bola Tinubu’s bold reform policies.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Hope Uzodimma, stated that despite the initial outcry, Tinubu’s economic reforms are beginning to gain recognition both locally and internationally.

The meeting, which brought together APC governors, ministers, and party leaders, served as a platform to review the administration’s progress, reaffirm party unity, and chart a path forward in support of Tinubu’s vision for Nigeria.

“At the beginning of this administration, opposition voices were very loud in criticising the government’s reform policies. But today, the president is being vindicated,” Uzodimma said.

He explained that Tinubu’s economic policies, which have drawn strong criticism domestically, are now receiving praise from reputable global institutions. “The president is being commended by international bodies such as the World Bank and the IMF,” he added.

Uzodimma emphasised that APC’s unity and internal democracy are fundamental to the party’s success. “This government was produced by all progressive governors. Every person here today is an APC member, regardless of their official position. We’ve come together to congratulate ourselves and Nigeria on recent developments,” he stated.

The forum, according to him, focused on strategising around how best to support party members and citizens who remain loyal to the party in spite of difficult times.

“We have a duty to support this brave man, who is committed to Nigeria’s progress,” the governor stated.

Speaking on President Tinubu’s upcoming second anniversary in office, he noted that preparations were underway to commemorate the milestone with a blend of celebration and reflection. “The APC National Working Committee will soon unveil the anniversary programmes and events, with full participation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, described the gathering as a strategic and private party consultation.

“This was a family meeting of APC governors, ministers and National Working Committee members,” Idris said.

He stressed that the gathering was an opportunity to evaluate the government’s progress as it nears the halfway point of its term. “We are pleased with what has been achieved so far. There’s much to showcase,” he said.

The minister noted that the APC is intensifying public engagement to better inform citizens of the administration’s milestones while collecting their feedback for future improvements.

“We aim to collectively ensure Nigeria achieves the prosperity President Tinubu promised on taking office,” Idris added. “In spite of challenges, we’re on the right path, and with God’s help, Nigeria will succeed.”