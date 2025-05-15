Another Nigerian Journalist Is Dead

A distinguished veteran broadcaster and the founding Managing Director of Adanimogo FM in Ido-Ekiti, Layi Oyawa, has reportedly passed away.

Naija News understands that with extensive experience in the field, Oyawa began his notable career after receiving professional training at the esteemed University of Lagos (UNILAG).

His dedication to journalism and broadcasting enabled him to ascend through the ranks, gaining recognition at the Ekiti State Broadcasting Service (Radio/TV), where he became a well-known figure.

Oyawa was instrumental in establishing Adanimogo FM as a reputable and influential media outlet within the state.

His leadership was key in defining the station’s character, emphasising local content, encouraging community involvement, and guiding aspiring journalists and broadcasters.

Colleagues and admirers have expressed that his passing represents a significant loss to the media landscape in Ekiti and beyond. He was not only a consummate professional but also a mentor and father figure to many in the broadcasting community.

Oyawa leaves behind his wife and children, who, along with his professional peers, grieve the loss of a man whose impact will be cherished for years to come.

Three days ago, a female broadcast journalist at Ogun State Television (OGTV) in Abeokuta, Bukola Agbakaizu, tragically collapsed and passed away.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that Agbakaizu died on Monday, May 12, while getting ready for her afternoon shift at the state-owned station.

Her death was verified by the Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ogun State Council, Bunmi Adigun, through a statement released in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State.

Agbakaizu, aged 52, served as an ex officio member of the Council until her untimely demise.