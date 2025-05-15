60 Bandits Died In Mansur Village Attack – Gov Mohammed

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has confirmed that 60 bandits were killed when they invaded Mansur Village in Alkaleri Local Government Area.

Naija News reports that the incident, which occurred two weeks ago, claimed 21 lives.

During a condolence visit to Mansur Village on Thursday, Governor Mohammed revealed that 21 deaths included 13 vigilante members and 10 civilians.

“As they inflicted serious loss on us, over 60 of them died too in the fierce battle. So the loss is not only that our people have been killed. Our security forces also decimated over 60 of them. This shows the chivalry and courage of our people. Despite their superior firepower, we were able to contain them through these young and able-bodied vigilantes and security agencies,” he said.

Governor Mohammed consoled the community on behalf of the federal government, assuring that they would be assisted.

“We are here on behalf of the government to commiserate with this community, especially the communities of Alkaleri, Gwana, Duguri, Yelwan Duguri, and parts of Bauchi Local Government.

“I want to convey to you the commiseration of the Federal Government, especially the Office of the National Security Adviser. We are going to get a lot of assistance to enable you to work with strength and encouragement,” he stated.

He disclosed that each family of the deceased vigilantes would receive ₦5 million, while ₦3 million would be given to each family of the dead civilians. Additionally, ₦20 million would be provided to support logistics for vigilante operations in the area.

Mohammed also revealed plans to recruit over 2,100 vigilantes across the state before the end of the year, starting with 300 to 500 personnel from the most affected communities.

“These people have come to the wrong place. We are ready to sacrifice our lives for our people to live. Definitely, we will do everything. If it comes to a point where I have to throw away this ‘Babanriga’ and join you, I will join you, In Sha Allah,” he added.