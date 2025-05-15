2025 UTME: ‘Give 300 Score To All South-East Candidates Or Face The Court’ – Ohanaeze Tells JAMB

The youth division of the Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, has asked the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to allocate 300 scores to all candidates from the South-East for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Ohanaeze faulted JAMB’s decision to conduct a new examination for those impacted by what it termed errors in the recently published 2025 UTME results intolerable.

Naija News reports that JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, acknowledged on Wednesday, May 14, that mistakes contributed to the low scores of candidates from the five South-East states and Lagos State.

Consequently, the Board announced that preparations were underway to reschedule the examination for the affected candidates.

However, in a statement released to the press on Thursday, May 15, the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, expressed that this arrangement was entirely unacceptable.

Okwu stated that it was unjust for JAMB to subject the candidates to ‘another round of mental torture, stress, and risk’ for circumstances beyond their control.

“We want to state unequivocally that our people will not accept any fresh examination, having already been subjected to mental torture by JAMB.

“The candidates are not in the right frame of mind to undergo another examination, having been faced with mental torture ever since the fake results were announced.

“Besides, who is going to bear the cost? The same parents who are facing severe financial challenges?

“What of the risk of moving to the examination locations, in a country ravaged by insecurity?” Ohanaeze queried.

Nnabuike declared that, “Having said this, we demand that JAMB should allocate a 300 score to all the South-East candidates affected by its own error not that of the candidates. Igbos are very brilliant people and could have made 300 and above.

“It was a deliberate design to punish the people of the South-East, clearly to deny them education opportunities.

“Should JAMB fail to heed to our request, we shall not hesitate to drag them to court, no form of crocodile tears by the Registrar will save the Board.”