2024-2025 English Premier League Best Player, Manager Nominees

Three Liverpool players: Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Ryan Gravenberch have been nominated for the 2024-2025 Premier League player of the season award.

Recall that the three players helped Liverpool to win their 20th Premier League title during the ongoing season.

In the said season, captain Virgil van Dijk demonstrated exceptional resilience by participating in every match, contributing to the team’s impressive record of 14 clean sheets.

Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has also been vital, having missed just one game throughout the campaign. Mohamed Salah has made a remarkable impact with a league-high of 46 goal contributions, including an impressive 28 goals.

Nottingham Forest joins Liverpool as a notable contributor to the nominations, with Morgan Gibbs-White and Chris Wood both recognized.

Wood, in particular, has made significant strides, marking his most successful Premier League season with 20 goals in 34 appearances.

Additional nominees include Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, who has showcased his scoring ability with 23 goals, and Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, who has contributed with 18 goals and seven assists, the third-highest contributions in the league.

Arsenal’s Declan Rice rounds out the list of nominees, further showcasing the depth of talent in this season’s competition.

In the manager category, Wolves’ Vitor Pereira is among five candidates for the Premier League manager of the season award.

Taking charge when the club was 19th in the league, Pereira has successfully guided them to safety, achieving 10 wins and two draws in his 18 matches. Currently, Wolves sit comfortably in 14th place.

Liverpool’s manager, Arne Slot, has made an impressive debut, leading the club to a league title in his first season at Anfield.

He faces competition from Eddie Howe of Newcastle and Nuno Espirito Santo of Nottingham Forest, both of whom are striving for Champions League qualification as the season nears its end.

Thomas Frank of Brentford is also included in the nominations, leading his team toward their potential highest-ever finish of eighth.

Note that a public vote, alongside input from a panel of football experts, will determine the winners of both the player and manager awards.