Your Crocodile Tears Is Not A Remedy For The Errors – Sowore Slams JAMB Registrar, Calls For Resignation

Former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has demanded the resignation of the Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede.

Recall that there has been outrage over the mass failure recorded in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

On Wednesday, the board bowed to pressure and admitted there were errors during the examination.

Oloyede, while apologising to candidates who were affected by the technical errors, broke down in tears.

Reacting to the development via his social media account, Sowore argued that shedding tears for the “organization’s egregious errors”, is not enough and asked the Registrar to tender his resignation.

According to the popular activist, upon his resignation, a thorough investigation should be conducted on the board.

Speaking further, Sowore asserted that it is high time for the Board to be totally scrapped.

He wrote, “The Registrar of the Jamb official Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Prof. Oloyede bears responsibility for the organization’s egregious errors, which have devastatingly claimed a young life, shedding crocodile tears is not a remedy for these infractions.

As a first step, he should resign, followed by a thorough investigation and possible prosecution for manslaughter.

“Moreover, JAMB must be scrapped. #revolutionnow”.