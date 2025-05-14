Xabi Alonso To Forgo Vacation Over New Role At Real Madrid

Outgoing Bayer Leverkusen manager, Xabi Alonso, has made a bold decision to forgo his planned vacation to commence his new role with Spanish La Liga giants, Real Madrid.

This development comes on the heels of Xabi Alonso’s recent announcement that he will be stepping down from his position at Leverkusen after the current 2024-2025 season later this month.

The former Real Madrid midfielder, known for his exceptional tactical acumen and leadership on the field, has secured a substantial three-year contract to become the head coach at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

This move marks a significant transition as he is set to replace current manager Carlo Ancelotti, who is preparing to take the reins of the Brazil national team later this month.

According to insider reports from @COPE on social media platform 𝕏, Alonso is eager to hit the ground running and has opted to skip his vacation to integrate into his new role without delay.

His immediate focus will be on helping Real Madrid gear up for the highly anticipated 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, scheduled to take place in June.

During his illustrious playing career, Alonso showcased his talent at several top European clubs, including Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Real Sociedad, and, of course, Real Madrid.