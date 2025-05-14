Wike Is Destabilizing PDP – Sani

Former spokesman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2019 presidential campaign organization, Umar Sani, has accused Nyesom Wike of destablizing the main opposition party.

Naija News reports that Sani said the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has refused to use his influence to build the party but to undermine and dismantle it.

Reacting to Wike’s media chat on Monday, Sani stated that the Minister’s political journey is filled with betrayal and ego.

“In the ever-evolving theater of Nigerian politics, few figures are as polarizing and unpredictable as Chief Nyesom Wike. Once a formidable force within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Wike has transformed into one of its most destabilizing elements, wielding his influence not to build or reform but to undermine and dismantle.

“His political journey reads not as a tale of strategic brilliance but as a striking cautionary chronicle of betrayal, egotism, and unbridled opportunism,” he said.

He noted that “Wike’s disruptive influence on the PDP became glaringly evident in 2016 when he fiercely backed Senator Ali Modu Sheriff during a deeply divisive leadership battle, pushing the party to the brink of collapse“.

He stated that Wike supported Uche Secondus and Iyorchia Ayu to national chairman position of the party and caused their downfalls.

“After supporting Aminu Tambuwal, he suffered a setback against Atiku Abubakar, responding with lingering resentment that ultimately undermined Atiku’s 2023 campaign by denying him a prominent platform in Rivers State.

“Wike often cloaks his political maneuvers in the rhetoric of justice and equity, but his actions betray a deeper fixation on personal ambition and dominance.

“He imposed Senator Iyorchia Ayu on the party as National Chairman, only to turn against him and engineer his ouster once their alliance soured and he discovered he was with Atiku which led to his defeat at the Presidential primaries in Abuja. His endorsement of Siminalayi Fubara as Governor of Rivers State swiftly devolved into a bitter rivalry, showcasing Wike’s chronic inability to coexist even with his chosen allies,” he stated.

The former spokesman to former Vice President Namadi Sambo added that Wike’s alliance with the All Progressives Congress (APC) would end in betrayal.

“This is not dissent in pursuit of reform; it is sabotage masquerading as strategy. As Wike aligns himself with the APC ahead of the 2027 elections, he will soon learn that history is ruthless to those who burn every bridge they cross. For the PDP and Nigerian democracy, he stands not as a statesman but as a glaring warning of the havoc unchecked ambition can wreak,” he added.