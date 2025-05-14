Why Lawmakers Defection To APC Cannot Be Considered A Threat To Democracy – Oshiomhole

A former All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman and senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has stated that the recent defections of lawmakers to the ruling party is not a threat to democracy.

He stated this during an interview on Channels Television while responding to questions regarding the recent defection of three senators to the APC, bringing the party’s total strength in the Senate to 68, edging closer to a two-thirds majority.

He asserted that APC would not eliminate debates or dissent in the National Assembly, noting that lawmakers often vote based on issues, not party lines.

“Whether this is a danger to democracy? No, I don’t think so.

“If you’ve been following debates in the Senate, sometimes you can’t even distinguish who is PDP or APC in terms of the positions people take,” he said.

Oshiomhole added that having an aligned legislature is not unusual in democratic societies, citing the United States as an example.

“The US celebrates when a president has control of both the Congress and the Senate. Every government wants that because democracy, in a sense, is not only a means to an end — it is an end in itself.

“The right to contribute and the freedom to express yourself are part of what defines democracy, not just the number of parties represented,” he argued.

He maintained that his loyalty lies with the national interest over party allegiance.

“If you watch my contributions on the floor of the Senate, the first party is the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I’ve argued, and I make no apologies, that the total of all political parties in Nigeria, whether in or out of government, is not equivalent to Nigeria. If I see a conflict between party interest and national interest, I have no difficulty in resolving it in favour of Nigeria.

“I was particularly excited because those who joined us today include co-founders of the APC. When a founder of a house returns to the house, those of us who have been there and missed their absence, it’s a thing of joy,” he said.