What Wike Told PDP Bigwigs When He Was Questioned On Delivering FCT To The Party In 2027 – Source

A source has disclosed that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, cleared himself during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) meeting involving governors and former governors.

In response to the crisis in the party, PDP governors convened a meeting with former governors and NWC members on May 11 in Abuja.

Following the meeting, the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, announced that former Senate President Bukola Saraki would lead the forum’s reconciliation committee.

The source, who spoke to Punch disclosed that Wike defended his decision not to support Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 election.

He also stated that when the Minister was questioned on his promise to deliver the FCT to PDP in 2027, he denied making such a commitment.

The source said, “He also explained that he was not involved in anti-party activities in 2023, adding that he only said he wouldn’t support (Abubakar) Atiku and that he delivered all PDP candidates — from Governor and National Assembly members to the State House of Assembly.

“Wike boasted that no PDP serving governor delivered that much in 2023 for the party. He challenged anyone who believes he engaged in anti-party activities to come forward with evidence.

“When it was also raised that he promised to deliver the FCT to the APC in 2027, Wike challenged anyone to provide evidence of when and where he made such a statement.”

The source also confirmed that certain NWC members held a meeting with Saraki and the Plateau State Governor on Monday to address the issue of the National Secretary.

He said, “Yes, I am aware that some members of the NWC met with Saraki’s panel on Monday. Throughout the meeting, they identified the reasons behind the defections. The committee will develop a strategy to address the issue, and they also resolved the matter of the National Secretary.

“And I can confirm to you that the issue has been resolved by Saraki’s committee. Anyanwu has been cleared, and he resumed yesterday.”