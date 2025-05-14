We Will Defeat All Enemies Of Peace – CAS Abubakar

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has assured Nigerians that efforts would be sustained until all enemies of peace are defeated.

Naija News reports that Air Marshal Abubakar gave the assurance at the commemoration of the Nigerian Air Force’s 61st anniversary.

In a statement on Wednesday, NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said Abubakar, during an operational visit to frontline troops in Katsina, urged the officers and men of the Air Force to maintain high levels of vigilance and not lose sight of the ultimate goal of defending Nigeria and protecting its citizens.

The CAS also noted that the ongoing 61st anniversary celebrations, while showcasing NAF airpower to the public, further enhance the Force’s state of readiness and proficiency.

“Nigerians can be rest assured that we remain fully committed to our constitutional mandate. We will continue to give our very best in defence of our nation.

“While significant gains have been made across all theatres of operation, the fight is far from over.

“Yes, we have achieved commendable milestones, but this is not the time to slow down. We must not rest on our oars.

“Now is the time to consolidate and intensify our air strikes against terrorists, insurgents and bandits.

“Even as we mark 61 years of dedicated service, we must give our fellow countrymen more reasons to hope, more victories that reassure them that their Air Force remains alert, ready, and determined to defeat all enemies of peace,” he said.

The CAS also used the opportunity to interact with troops at the operational base, inspect facilities, and assess the state of deployed platforms.